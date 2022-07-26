NewsLocalTuition and Feeding Incentive Scheme for Children to be implemented this year

Tuition and Feeding Incentive Scheme for Children to be implemented this year

Kindergartens
Kindergartens

The Tuition and Feeding Incentive Scheme for Children up to 4 years of age which is the brainchild of late labour minister Zeta Emilianidou will come into implementation this year.

The aim is to provide equal opportunities to preschool children, strengthen and support families with children and assist towards the adjustment of family and professional life.

The investment project has a budget of €15 million, according to Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi who presented the Scheme on Monday.

And it provides grants to Non-Profit Organizations and Local Government Authorities for the creation of at least 25 multipurpose centers for children aged 0 to 4 years and 6 to 13 years and Child Care Centers aged 0 to 4 years.

Anthousi who said the Scheme has multiple benefits

focused on the data of the Statistical Service for 2019 which had highlighted the problem of low fertility I Cyprus.

“It is imperative to find ways and measures that will contribute to the return of the population to normal replacement rates,” she also told reporters.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleArchbishopric-EAC consortium get green light for biggest photovoltaics project
Next articleWildfire in the Dadia National Park, in the region of Evros

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros