Trial of Briton accused for killing his wife in Paphos postponed again

The trial of 74-year-old Briton David Hunter was postponed on Friday after his lawyers requested more time for procedural matters.

According to UK media, the prosecution and defence on Friday announced they agreed on facts in the case, paving the way for Hunter to enter a guilty plea for manslaughter.

Hunter is charged with premeditated murder, however, his lawyers are seeking to change the charge to manslaughter.

The case will be tried again on December 5, 2022, in Paphos Assize Court.

Until then, the 74-year-old will remain in custody.

Hunter has admitted to killing his terminally ill wife, Janice, who suffered from blood cancer in Tremithousa, Paphos in 2021. He allegedly suffocated her and then tried to end his own life by taking an overdose.

He said his wife had asked him to help her die, as euthanasia is illegal in Cyprus.

Hunter’s legal team argue that it was an assisted suicide rather than murder.

The case has attracted media attention in the UK, with Hunter receiving an outpouring of support from Britons living in Cyprus.

