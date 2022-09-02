Trial of British retired couple attacking Syrian tenant starts September 29  

The trial before Limassol district court of an elderly British couple living in Cyprus and captured on video attacking their unwanted Iranian tenant is set for September 29.

But they have been released on a €10,000 bond, with the wife spending the night in hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell during court proceedings.

The video clip of Wednesday’s attack by the retired couple, both aged 74, was uploaded to Twitter by the migrant support group Kisa and went viral.

The couple is facing charges of assault, causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and public insult, police told Philenews.

It shows the man hitting the 40-year-old asylum seeker and mother of a three-year-old daughter renting the ground floor part of their two-storey dwelling in Polemidia.

Police also said the couple and their tenant had differences over the electricity provision which has been disconnected and that they wanted her out.

Police and the welfare services – a spokesperson of which dismissed criticism of inaction in this case as well – said they were aware of the situation and that they had visited the specific place.

It has also been revealed that the victim had been hit on the back with a pair of scissors by the woman just before the man in the video is seen hitting her.