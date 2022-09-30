Tourists in Cyprus in July on average spent 88 euros daily

Tourists in Cyprus in July spent on average €88 daily marking an increase of €10 compared to the same month last year, according to the holiday island’s Statistical Service.

Moreover, this July’s expenditure marks an increase of eight euros compared to the one in 2019 which was a record year for tourism in Cyprus.

The official figures were released on Thursday and also show that the per capita expenditure of tourists in July this year amounted to 839.50 euros compared to 826.45 euros in the same month last year and 765.84 euros in July 2019.

As for the daily expenditure of tourists in July this amounted to exactly 88.37 euros on average, increased not only in relation to last year but also in relation to 2019.

In July last year the daily expenditure of tourists was 77.97 euros and in July of 2019 it was 80.61 euros.