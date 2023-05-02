NewsLocalTotal of 2,350 foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan through Cyprus

Total of 2,350 foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan through Cyprus

A total of 2,350 foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan through Cyprus so far, Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Tuesday.

Three flights arrived in Cyprus on Monday, bringing the number of foreigners evacuated from Sudan to 2,350, Gotsis added.

The spokesman noted that a military plane carrying Australian citizens was expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, while a UK government plane had arrived at Larnaca airport in the morning.

Cyprus activated its “ESTIA” national plan to evacuate foreign citizens through the Republic in the event of an emergency, following a request by Britain, after the civil fighting erupted in Sudan.

