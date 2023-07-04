Three new courts in Cyprus aim to reform administration of justice at highest level

Cyprus on Monday welcomed a new legal framework with the creation of three courts reforming the administration of justice at the highest level.

The creation of the new courts followed legislation previously passed, Philenews reports.

The new legal framework basically provides for the creation of a dedicated Court of Appeal, a new Supreme Court and the Supreme Constitutional Court.

The Cyprus Bar Association described the launch of the new courts as a historic development. And it underlined that two more specialized courts will come in operation in September.

Insiders said the new court basically strengthen the Cypriot legal order and further ensure compliance with basic principles. Such as accountability, transparency, independence, specialization and integrity of the island’s judicial work.

All in all, they strengthen the functioning of the rule of law and the confidence of citizens in the institution of the judiciary.

Cyprus Bar Association head Christos Clerides said the big and constant challenge now is the achievement of the objectives of the reform towards basic goals.

Specifically, the faster and more efficient processing of cases, the reduction of delays and the further upgrading of the quality of justice in Cyprus.