Thousands flock to Troodos, police regulating traffic

If planning a trip up to the Troodos mountains or perhaps on your way, bear in mind that thousands had the same idea and the area is swamped with visitors, causing police to step in and regulate access to the area.

In a statement, it said that ‘traffic control in Troodos is necessary for the smooth running of traffic, public safety and limiting clogging up and overcrowding’.

Drivers need to be patient and comply with all the regulations.

Most roads are open only for vehicles with snow chains and 4x4s.