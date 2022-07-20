Many Cypriots opt for subsidized domestic holidays this year

Many Cypriots have opted to go to free Famagusta area for their holidays this year within the framework of the latest subsidized holiday scheme for locals.

And this has compensated enough for the substantial decline of Russian tourists this holiday season, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The pandemic has been a major reason for the support of these programs and the public’s huge interest in them.

The program expires on July 31 and despite its popularity, there is no indication it will continue to be provided due to the rising inflation.

The program brought together the participation of 210 tourist accommodations across Cyprus, most of them located in the area of free Famagusta.

It was launched on May 1, 2022 and differs from previous ones as it provides a subsidy of €20 per night for participating businesses.

Data from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has stated that 126 thousand people have already benefited from the program, and more than 70,000 will continue to do so.

Moreover, overnight stays are expected to exceed 180,000 and have already raised 2.7 million euros.

by Daphne Stavrides