Tenders open for new Nicosia-Palechori highway

Tenders opened on Friday for the new Nicosia-Palechori highway, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works.

The ambitious project includes a four-lane highway, two roundabouts and three bridges and the budget amounts to €71.4 million including VAT.

It aims to improve road safety, reduce accidents, shorten routes, save time and fuel as well as gas emissions.

It will essentially function as a ring and will contribute to the substantial decongestion of the urban streets of the capital and will free the urban network from transparent movements.

The specific project falls under the Ministry’s strategic planning for the connection of the national road network of highways, aiming to revitalize the areas of the wider areas of Pitsilia and Orinis.

At the same time, the project will contribute to sustainable economic development, competitiveness and social cohesion.