NewsLocalTen years imprisonment for man raping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Ten years imprisonment for man raping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Rapist
Rapist

Larnaca Assize Court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a child systematically, Philenews reports.

The defendant was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the then 14-year-old girl after approaching her and securing a date with her via Instagram.

He had kept compromising photos on his mobile phone and that’s how he kept blackmailing her. The teenager’s ordeal began in the Fall of 2021.

The defendant was found guilty to a total of 11 sexual offences – specifically rape, sexual abuse of a child by force and child pornography.

The key witness for the prosecution was the now 15-year-old complainant who testified before closed doors at the Court, via closed circuit television. The Court ensured she had avoided all contact with her rapist.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
As many as 40% of tickets for driving offences recorded by traffic cameras remain unpaid
Next article
UK set for biggest strike action for years on Wednesday, widespread disruption to be caused

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros