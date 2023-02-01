Ten years imprisonment for man raping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Larnaca Assize Court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a child systematically, Philenews reports.

The defendant was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the then 14-year-old girl after approaching her and securing a date with her via Instagram.

He had kept compromising photos on his mobile phone and that’s how he kept blackmailing her. The teenager’s ordeal began in the Fall of 2021.

The defendant was found guilty to a total of 11 sexual offences – specifically rape, sexual abuse of a child by force and child pornography.

The key witness for the prosecution was the now 15-year-old complainant who testified before closed doors at the Court, via closed circuit television. The Court ensured she had avoided all contact with her rapist.