Ten hotels for sale in Cyprus (PHOTOS)

By Socratis Ioakim

Forbes Cyprus has found ten hotels for sale in Paphos, Famagusta, Larnaca, and Limassol. These hotels and tourist complexes, some of which require extensive renovation, are priced from €1 million to €11 million.

Hotel in Larnaca, €11 million

Located next to the coastal road in the Mackenzie area of Larnaca, this hotel consists of a ground floor, a mezzanine, and four floors of rooms. The top floor features a swimming pool and a bar. The property offers a total of 64 rooms, with a covered area of 2,240 sqm. It also includes a restaurant and an event hall that can accommodate up to 100 people. The listing can be found on the BuySell Cyprus website.

Coralli Spa Resort and Residences in Protaras, €6 million

This property comprises 32 beachfront apartments at the Coralli Spa Resort and Residence in Protaras. Offering sea views, the resort is centrally located, just steps away from the beach, 500 metres from Vyzakia Beach, and 900 metres from the famous Fig Tree sandy beach. The package includes 32 fully furnished modern studios and apartments (one and two bedrooms), with options for meal preparation and views of the sea, pool, or mountains. The resort consists of two blocks, A and B, housing a total of 21 and 11 apartments for sale, respectively. It features two communal pools, a gym, a spa, and a tennis court, as well as convenient access to amenities such as restaurants, supermarkets, bars, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Hotel in Kato Paphos, €5,400,000

Situated in the heart of the tourist area in Kato Paphos, within a minute’s walk from the beach, the picturesque fishing harbour, and the Ancient Paphos Fort, this hotel occupies a total area of 3,406 sqm on a 3,112 sqm plot of land. It offers 84 double rooms with a total capacity of 168 beds. The property also includes 550 sqm of communal spaces, a large swimming pool, a reception area, a bar, and a restaurant.

Hotel in Kato Paphos, €5 million

Listed on the Delfi Properties platform, this hotel has been operating since 1995 and underwent partial renovations a few years later. It is situated on four prime plots totalling 3,785 sqm in the heart of Kato Paphos. The property consists of a ground floor with shops, a large swimming pool, a gym, and 25 fully equipped apartments. It also offers 30 parking spaces and 1,000 sqm of communal areas, including a reception area, a lobby, a restaurant, a bar, and a lounge.

New Olympus Hotel in Kato Paphos, €5 million

Located in the heart of Paphos town centre on Vyronos Street, the historic New Olympus Hotel, although in need of significant renovation, is estimated to yield substantial profits for a potential buyer who can capitalize on its name and potential.

Nicki Holiday Resort in Polis Chrysochous, €4,500,000

The property represents an 84% share of a tourist apartment complex named “Nicki Holiday Resort” in Polis Chrysochous. It is located 1.5 km from Latchi Port and 1 km from the centre of Polis Chrysochous. The municipal beach is within walking distance.

The property is adjacent to Akamantos Avenue, which is the main coastal road of the city, with a frontage of 175 meters. The complex consists of 10 blocks of fully furnished apartments (a total of 125 units), two restaurants, two shops, a lounge, a bar, a tennis court, an indoor and outdoor playground, two outdoor pools, and auxiliary space in the basement. Gordian holds a 1675/1992 (84%) share of the entire project, which corresponds to 97 apartments, two restaurants, two shops, a reception area, restaurant auxiliary spaces, a playground, and a share in common areas. The property was constructed in two phases, with blocks 100-300 built in 1990 and the remaining blocks in 2001. Block 800, along with 11 apartments from blocks 200, 500, and 600, has been sold.

Two-star hotel in Ayia Napa, €3,200,000

This hotel has been in operation since 1985 and comprises 23 rooms on two floors. Based on the building coefficient, the potential buyer can add another 22 rooms on the third floor. It is situated on a 1,307 sq.m. plot of land and features a large pool, a restaurant, and a covered parking area of 190 sq.m. However, the hotel requires renovation for anyone interested in purchasing it.

Tourist complex in Polis Chrysochous, €1,500,000

The property is a hotel-apartment tourist complex in Chrysochous City. It is located 1.5 km from the centre of Polis Chrysochous and only 150 meters from the beach. The complex consists of a reception area, four studios, three two-bedroom apartments, nine one-bedroom apartments, and a basement. It has a total indoor area of 940 sq.m. and is built on a plot of 3,171 sq.m. The property has an additional building coefficient of 526 sq.m. The common areas include a pool, a bar, and a garden.

Tourist complex in Ayia Napa, €1,350,000

This licensed tourist complex has been in operation since 1985 and comprises a total of 22 two-bedroom apartments, 14 one-bedroom apartments, and six studios. It is located in the centre of Ayia Napa, within close proximity to the beach, and has a total area of 1,290 sq.m. The building, however, requires complete renovation.

Hotel Apartments in Kato Platres, €1 million

APS is offering for sale a hotel apartment complex in Kato Platres for the amount of €1 million. It consists of a villa and three apartment complexes. The villa was built in 2001 and consists of a ground floor and an upper floor. The first complex consists of an independent unit with a ground floor and an upper floor. The second complex consists of three two-story apartments. Each apartment features an open-plan living room and kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, two bedrooms, and balconies. The third complex comprises eight units, including two two-bedroom apartments, five studio apartments, and an office. The building has an underground storage area and a communal pool and bar.