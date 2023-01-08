NewsLocalTen arrests for gambling on Saturday night

Ten arrests for gambling on Saturday night

Ten people were spotted by the police engaging in gambling on Saturday night in a pub in Paphos.

The operation was carried out following a tip by citizens to the authorities and the 10 have already been charged in writing to be summoned to court later.

According to the Police, members of the Paphos Directorate conducted a check at a particular establishment where they found 10 people engaged in Texas Holdem Poker.

At the same time, it was found that five of the persons in question had outstanding warrants for the payment of fines which, they were forced to pay.

