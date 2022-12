The weather on Tuesday will start off mainly fine, however, increased cloud after noon is expected to give way to isolated showers and storms on the western and northern coasts.

Winds will be westerly to north-westerly, moderate, force 3 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will drop to 22 C inland, on the south and east coasts, 20 C on the west and north coasts and 11 C in the mountains.