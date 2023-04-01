NewsLocalSwedish woman torches Limassol pub on personal differences with owner

Swedish woman torches Limassol pub on personal differences with owner

Nicosia night club manager booked for allowing minors into premises

 

A Swedish woman living in Cyprus has admitted setting fire to a Limassol pub owned by a 61 year old, over personal differences.

She torched the establishment early this morning and following calls from residents of the area, the fire service put out the blaze before it spread to nearby buildings.

Flames damaged the entrance to the business and a covered front area, while the interior walls were blackened by smoke.

Following eyewitness accounts, authorities were led to the 53 year old woman, who was arrested and admitted guilt, citing personal differences with the owner.

She will be remanded in custody tomorrow.

By Constantinos Tsintas
