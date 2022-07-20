Supreme Court sends home four associates of the President

NewsLocalSupreme Court sends home four associates of the President

Presidential Palace
The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the President of the Republic against the House of Representatives, which with a decision reversed the decision of the Presidential Palace to make four female secretaries permanent public servants. The four women had come from ruling DISY and were not public employees.

The Supreme course described the appeal as unacceptable, pointing out that President Anastasiades had sighed the budget approved by the Parliament (turning it into law) thus confirming the constitutionality of the legislation. However, even though he signed the legislation, he then found recourse to the Supreme Court claiming it was unconstitutional.

By gavriella
