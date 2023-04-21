Strovolos municipality continuing efforts to trap stray dogs in linear park

Local authorities in Strovolos are continuing their efforts to trap stray dogs in Pedieos Linear Park, the municipality said in an announcement.

It noted that they placed traps in various spots in the park, while teams comprised of members of the police, municipality staff and dog trainers are patrolling the area.

The aim is to trap the dogs and take them to animal shelters, the municipality explained.

Citizens who visit the park with their dogs are advised to be extra careful and contact the citizens hotline at 1460 or the number 99643044, should they have any information or recommendations.

Animal welfare volunteers and citizens contacted in-Cyprus to report that a growing pack of stray dogs has killed tens of cats living in the park and attacked humans in the past months.

And that the actions taken by the affected municipalities of Nicosia, Strovolos and Lakatameia have been non-effective.

