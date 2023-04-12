Attacks by pack of dogs at Pedieos linear park in Nicosia on the rise

Attacks on people and cats by a pack of dogs at the Pedieos linear park in Nicosia are on the rise these days and authorities seem to be taking ineffective action.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the municipalities of Nicosia, Strovolos and Lakatamia – under which the park’s jurisdiction comes – have been alerted, for months now.

And that action has been taken by the affected municipalities but so far it has been non-effective.

Insiders said the Strovolos Municipality, for example, has repeatedly called on the Veterinary Services and Police to do something about this problem.

Specifically, they are asking for their assistance in locating and trapping the stray dogs so that they are transferred to a shelter.

Reports on social media and not only, over the past couple of months, have also raised the issue of cats who live in various parts of the linear park, becoming victims of the pack of dogs as well.

But in recent days, several complaints have been filed by people who have been attacked by these dogs while walking in the linear park. In fact, the attacks are on the rise, according to Philenews.