Strovolos historic centre’s facelift stuck at a standstill

Work on Strovolos historic centre’s facelift was set to begin in January 2020 and end by the end of that same year yet it looks like absolutely nothing is happening.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the whole project includes the gradual promotion and shaping of six important points in Old Strovolos connected to the ever-popular Linear Park.

And that the estimated value of the project, which aims to redefine public space, creating squares and spaces where one can walk and enjoy traditional architecture and the environment, is around €4.000.000.

An announcement by the Municipality said the project had a purely anthropocentric character based on preserving the existing historical and environmental fabric.

And, at the same time, providing better connectivity and highlighting special elements of the area.

All Strovolos residents have identified the need to revitalise this special part of the capital – the traditional core – where the past meets the present. The area is linked to the national martyr, Archbishop Kyprianos.

Archbishop Kyprianos was born in Strovolos in 1756 and was executed in 1821 in Nicosia along with three other bishops by the then Ottoman governor of the island due to their involvement in the Greek Revolution against Ottoman rule.