Strict bill aims to reduce pollutants caused by road transport

A bill has been tabled in Parliament aiming to reduce pollutants caused by road transport, which in Cyprus is considered responsible for 50% of greenhouse gas emissions (mainly C02).

The legislation, “The Determination of Special Measures for the Reduction of Atmospheric Pollutants and Greenhouse Emissions from Road Transport Law of 2023”, refers to areas in which the movement of polluting vehicles will be prohibited by decree and anyone caught breaking the law will face the following penalties:

– A person who drives a vehicle or is in control of such a vehicle on any road or other public place in contravention of the orders made under the Law, or contravenes any other provision of the orders, shall be guilty of an offense and, on conviction, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding €10,000.

– A person who employs or entrusts, whether or not for remuneration, another person to drive a vehicle in violation of the relevant ordinances shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding €10,000.

– Any person who prevents a Supervisor or designated person from exercising the powers conferred on him by law or refuses or fails to comply with their instructions is guilty of an offense and, on conviction, is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding €5,000.

The Bill is considered to improve air quality in Cyprus and fulfills the Republic’s obligations under the European Green Deal and the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan.

