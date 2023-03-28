Staged armed robbery case in Limassol ‘not funny’, police say

Police investigators have described the staged armed robbery case that took place on Monday in Limassol and for which two 55-year-old men are under remand as ‘not funny’.

At the same time, one of the two suspects admitted he was struggling financially and that’s why they had staged the robbery of some €30,000, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The money belongs to the hotel he was employed at.

The incident unfolded around noon when a 55-year-old man reported to the police that he had been robbed on the highway near Pareklisia.

The driver claimed a masked, armed man stopped his car, smashed his window, and stole a bag containing €30,000 of company money which he was transporting to a bank.

It later transpired that the robbery report was fake after one of the two men – with no criminal record – confessed they had set up the scheme.

The second suspect, who has a criminal record, denies any involvement in the case.

But after police searched his home the found and confiscated eight hand grenades for which he did not have a permit.