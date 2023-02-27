NewsLocalStabbing in central Limassol apartment block, as student left bleeding

Stabbing in central Limassol apartment block, as student left bleeding

A 26 year old student is in serious condition after being stabbed by yet unknown assailants who approached him at his apartment building parking place in the centre of the coastal city and left him for dead.

The man was stabbed twice in the addomen and back, with doctors at the Limassol General describing his condition as non-life threatening after coming through surgery.

According to police reports, the incident happened at around nine last night outside a central apartment block, as the third country national was attacked with a sharp instrument, possibly a knife, while conversing with a number of individuals from the same country.

The assailants fled the scene and left the victim for dead on the parking place ground. A civilian heard him calling out for help and came to his aid.

CID Limassol is investigating, as perpetrators remain on the run.

By Constantinos Tsintas
