The decision of the Nicosia Municipality to carry out road works on Friday night in a central and busy area of the capital, namely on Stasandrou Street, caused strong reactions among citizens.

As they told Philenews, Friday is a day when people want to go out to relax, businesses receive more people than on weekdays and it is not logical for these works to be carried out on a Friday night.

As a result of the work, they point out, it is inconveniencing citizens.