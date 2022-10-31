Rain and thunderstorms expected in November

Increased cloud coverage, local showers, and thunderstorms are expected in November, Kleanthis Nicolaides, Director of the Department of Meteorology, told ACTIVE radio, explaining that a low-pressure system arriving from Libya will affect Cyprus until Thursday.

The system will also bring dust, Nicolaides added.

Asked about a summit on climate change that will take place in Egypt and in which Cyprus will participate, Nicolaides said that it is of crucial importance since it provides Cyprus with an opportunity to update its cooperation with the Metereogolical Services of Israel and Greece.

The summit will examine ways of taking joint action against climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean.