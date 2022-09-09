Public sector reform sparks reactions

Even though the reform in the public sector has not been implemented yet, interest groups are demanding modifications to its legal framework.

The main issue is once again the interdepartmental promotion since according to the law the way civil servants are evaluated will change, Phileleftheros reports.

Specifically, a new category of positions of “interdepartmental promotion” which includes scientific/professional positions will be created. State employees of any Civil Service can apply for these positions, provided they meet the relevant criteria.

It is reminded that employees in the House of Representatives, the Foreign Ministry and the Audit office are exempted from the interdepartmental promotions.

While the processes for the implementation of the reform began, employees of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping sent a letter to the parliamentary parties asking to be exempted from the interdepartmental promotions, expressing concerns about the impact this might have on the ministry.