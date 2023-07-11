Proposed UCY campus expansion could see capacity double to 14,000

The Environmental Authority on Tuesday will review plans for an ambitious expansion of the University of Cyprus campus in Aglanjia which could see its capacity doubling by 2030.

The project aims to accommodate 13,820 students, compared to the current capacity of 7,000. Moreover, with the potential allocation of additional building coefficients, the student population could increase to approximately 20,000.

Planned developments include new schools, medical school facilities, sports venues, new student residences for 1,920 students, multi-storey parking spaces, green areas, a cultural centre, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Currently, the campus spans an area of 104,000 square meters. According to the proposed plans, it could expand up to reach up to 351,500 square meters.

Besides the main campus, the University of Cyprus, at the moment, is temporarily spread in various buildings in Nicosia.

Through a gradual relocation, it aims to bring most schools and departments within the University campus while maintaining a presence in the Academy area (formerly the Pedagogical Academy) and selected buildings (such as the School of Architecture) within the walls of Nicosia.

Another aim of the project is to reduce the percentage of students using cars for their commute to the campus.

It is worth noting that the initial general spatial plan for the University in 1996, provided for hosting 4,300 students, with three university schools and nine departments.