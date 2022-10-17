Prof. Patsalis awarded for success in ERC research grants

Philippos Patsalis, Founder and CEO of NIPD Genetics (now Medicover) and Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Nicosia, was honoured by the Research and Innovation Foundation for his contribution in encouraging the improvement of excellent scientific research, and by extension for his success in the competitive research programs provided by ERC, under the «Excellent Science» Pillar of Horizon 2020.

Patsalis was awarded on September 30, during this year’s European Researchers’ Night for securing funding from the European Research Council (ERC) for the development of non-invasive prenatal testing in 2014, 2018, and 2020.

The funding, worth approximately three million, was disbursed for the development of innovative non-invasive prenatal tests currently offered in Cyprus and more than 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

In his statements, Prof. Philippos Patsalis expressed his pride for the high level of scientific work produced by the scientific team he leads. “Commitment to fostering innovation and the use of cutting-edge technologies to continuously evolve and improve the genetic tests that NIPD Genetics (Medicover) provides to patients, is a priority and a main strategic goal,” he said.

The European Research Council is the premier and leading European funding organization for innovative, cutting-edge research. The ERC’s mission is to encourage the highest quality research in Europe through consecutively and competitive funding, based solely on scientific excellence, and by supporting scientists to carry out innovative, high-risk, and high-benefit research projects. Securing highly competitive ERC funding is globally recognized as a remarkable accolade, with the winners being recognized for their scientific excellence and the honour they bring to their country.