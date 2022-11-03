Presidential hopefuls ready for first cross-channel debate

NewsLocalPresidential hopefuls ready for first cross-channel debate

Everything is ready for Thursday’s first big debate among the three presidential frontrunners.

Averof Neofytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis, and Nicos Christodoulides will be questioned by four journalists from Alpha, Antenna, Sigma, and Omega channels which will broadcast the discussion.

Michael Pavlides will coordinate the debate at Omega studio, while journalists George Kaskanis, Nikitas Kyriacou, and Giannis Kareklas will grill the candidates.

The debate will start at 22:30 and will last for two hours.

A dress rehearsal took place on Wednesday night by journalists, directors, technical staff, and directors from all private channels.

It is the first time a cross-channel debate will take place without state broadcaster CyBC, which in this pre-election campaign has been chosen to go at it alone, carrying out its own debates since September.

Until February, when the presidential elections will take place, another three cross-channel debates will take place with the participation of private stations and another one by CyBC.

