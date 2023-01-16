NewsLocalPresidential couple meets with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla in Scotland

Presidential couple meets with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla in Scotland

On Monday, President Anastasiades and First Lady Andri Anastasiades met with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as part of a state visit.

According to Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos, the President briefed King Charles regarding the latest developments on the Cyprus problem. At the same time, they also discussed Cyprus-UK bilateral relations, including the memorandum permitting non-military development at the British bases in Cyprus.

This is the first meeting President Anastasiades had with King Charles since his ascension to the throne.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
