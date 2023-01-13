President Anastasiades to meet King Charles at Balmoral

President Anastasiades will be received by King Charles at Balmoral Castle on Monday, a statement by the President’s press office says.

During the meeting, the President will brief King Charles about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Bilateral relations, as well as the climate and energy crises, will also be on the agenda, the statement said.

The meeting is set to take place at 10:30 am UK time. It is part of a state visit the President is paying to Britain next week.

This is the first meeting President Anastasiades will hold with King Charles, after his ascension to the throne.

On Saturday, Cyprus President will attend a gala dinner, with Cypriots of Britain, during which he will be honoured by the UK Cypriot Federation and the all-party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus in the Parliament.

Last Wednesday, President Anastasiades received UK’s Princess Royal, Anne, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

