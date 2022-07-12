President of the Supreme Court undertakes his duties

The swearing-in ceremony of the new President of the Supreme Court Antonis Liatsis took place this morning at the Presidential Palace.

In his speech, President Anastasiades said that exercising the authorities provided to him by the Constitution he proceeded with the appointment of Antonis Liatsos as President of the Supreme Court in replacement of Persefoni Panagi who has retired.

The President expressed his certainty that Antonis Liatsos will work hard to justify the expectation of both him and of the citizens and that he will make sure to implement what the recent reform of the Justice system entails.

On his part, the new President of the Supreme Court said that his constitutional obligation is to safeguard the prestige and independence of justice and also has the responsibility of leading the effort of the justice’s reform.