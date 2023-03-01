NewsLocalPresident, FM express sorrow over Greece train crash

President, FM express sorrow over Greece train crash

Trains Collide Near Larissa
Trains Collide Near Larissa

President Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos expressed their sorrow over the deadly train collision in Greece.

In a written statement on Thursday, the President said: “I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the Greek people and the Government of the country.”

On his part, Cyprus’ new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, expressed the country’s sorrow for the train crash.

“We express our deep sorrow for the tragic accident in Tempi that claimed so many lives. We stand in solidarity with the fraternal people of Greece,” Kombos said in a post on his Twitter account.

The two trains collided near the town of Tempe, close to the city of Larissa in Greece at midnight, resulting in the deaths of at least 36 people and injuries to over 85 others.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
