President Christodoulides reveals a gender balanced cabinet, as he takes over tomorrow

Incoming President Nikos Christodoulides, to be sworn in tomorrow as the 8th President of the Republic of Cyprus has announced his cabinet and close associates at the Presidential Palace.

The new ministerial council is made up of 14 men and 9 women, a 40% gender balance threshold, close to his election commitment.

Following two weeks of speculation, these are the appointments, which include politicians, diplomats, academics, technocrats, former ministers, as well as popular singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis.

None of them are high profile officials or members or parties that supported Christodoulides in his presidential bid, also a pre-election promise.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Constandinos Kombos

Ministry of Finance: Makis Keravnos

Ministry of the Interior: Constandinos Ioannou

Ministry of Defence: Michalis Yiorgallas

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport: Athina Michaelidou

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works: Alexis Vafeiadis

Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry: Yiorgos Papanastasiou

Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Development and the Environment: Petros Ksenofontos

Ministry of Labour and Social Securities: Yiannis Panayiotou

Ministry of Justice and Public Order: Anna Prokopiou

Ministry of Health: Popi Kanari

Deputy Minister to the President: Eirini Piki

Deputy Ministry of Maritime Affairs: Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy Ministry of Tourism: Kostas Koumis

Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Technology: Philippos Hadjizacharia

Deputy Minister for Social Welfare: Marilena Evangelou

Deputy Minister for Culture: Michalis Hadjiyiannis

Government spokesman: Constandinos Letympiotis

Head of President’s Office: Charalambos Charalambous

Deputy government spokesman: Doxa Komodromou

Head of President’s Press Office: Victoras Papadopoulos

Head of Diplomatic Office: Marilena Raouna

Cabinet Secretary: Pinelopi Papavasileiou

Gender Equality Commissioner: Tzozi Christodoulou

Environment Commissioner: Maria Panayiotou

Officials will be sworn in on Wednesday.