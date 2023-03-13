Pre-meditated murder behind death of young Ukrainian woman at Petra tou Romiou

NewsLocalPre-meditated murder behind death of young Ukrainian woman at Petra tou Romiou

Police are investigating a premediated murder case after a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman was found dead at the Petra tou Romiou site in Paphos early on Saturday.

Her partner, a 30-year-old Pontian Greek who is a permanent citizen of Cyprus, has been arrested, police also said on Monday.

Officers were alerted to the scene by her partner who said she fell over the cliff after trying to take a photo.

However, a post mortem examination showed the woman had been sexually assaulted and she had bruises all over her body.

The woman’s body had to be retrieved by a helicopter team as the area where she fell was very steep.

By Annie Charalambous
