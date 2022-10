The Pournara Emergency Reception Centre was evacuated on Friday after a riot that broke out among residents.

According to philenews, the unrest started around 11:20, when two groups of residents started fighting and throwing rocks at each other. Police and the fire service were called to the scene after the migrants set fire to tents.

Anti-riot police have arrived at Pournara to evacuate the centre.

One person has been reported injured and was transferred to the hospital to receive treatment.