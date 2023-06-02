Police will re-open controversial fatal traffic collision case after 11 years

Police will re-open the Andreas Loizou fatal traffic collision case which remains unsolved since 2012 but is now taking wide dimensions in social media as regards one of the two drivers responsible for the tragic event.

Apparently, a very prominent person is allegedly one of the two responsible drivers who caused it and got away without consequences after a cover-up involving both the police and the Law Office.

Following consistent comments and innuendos on Facebook as well as Wednesday’s letter sent to the Law Office by the family of the late 21-year-old at the time victim, police have announced a new investigation begins, Philenews reports.

Loizou’s family letter, published on Thursday, alleged there was a cover-up and that the police had lied when making statements to the media saying there were only two witnesses in the accident. Or that members of the force had visited the family several times to take statements.

As regards the high-profile person allegedly involved, the family wrote: “For us, as a family, he/she is one of the two persons who caused Andrea’s death and bears many responsibilities that have never been attributed to him/her until today.”

The new development was announced by Justice Minister Anna Prokopiou-Koukkides herself.

