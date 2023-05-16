Police scanning missing persons files after human bones found in Paphos

Paphos police have been examining case files of missing women spanning a period of at least two decades.

The objective is to identify the bones and human remains found in the Koloni-Ayia Marinouda area near Yeroskipou.

Also, in the past three days, authorities have been scanning the area where a human skull was discovered on Sunday.

The search has yielded additional small bone fragments believed to be part of the same skeleton as that found on Sunday.

The search operations in the area continue, conducted by members of the police and civil defence, aided by sniffer dogs and on-site examinations by an anthropologist.

The confirmation that the human remains belong to a female, along with the discovery of women’s clothing remnants and jewellery, has shifted the focus towards unsolved cases of missing women.

According to Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou, authorities have some indication as to when the body was buried which narrows down their search.

“We await the completion of genetic tests to determine whether the bones match the profile of any missing individuals,” said Nicolaou.