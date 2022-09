Members of the Police last night raided an establishment on the basis of a court warrant. The establishment was in the district of Paphos and the Police had received information that gambling was taking place there against the relevant law.

A search of the place took place in the presence of the person in charge. Among others, 12 computers and two modems have been confiscated, since there were suspisions that they were used for gambling.

Members of the Paphos CID continue the investigations.