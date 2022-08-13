NewsLocalPolice issue home and property protection warning over long weekend

Police issue home and property protection warning over long weekend

Burglary suspect arrested at Larnaca Airport

 

Authorities have issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant and take all possible measures to protect their property, following a spate of burglaries and break ins across Cyprus over the past month and a long holiday weekend under way, as people leave their homes for a short break.

In the latest incident, a 25 year old man was arrested and remanded in custody in connection with a break in and theft case in Larnaca.

Police received a complaint from a 58 year old man that between August 9 to 10, his tire repair workshop was broken into and property worth more than 5 thousand euro was stolen.

Larnaca CID members examined the scene and recovered part of the property in a nearby building.

The investigation is on-going.

By Constantinos Tsintas
