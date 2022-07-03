Police help foreign couple find their car after getting lost in virgin Akamas area

Police are calling for caution when taking a walk in the virgin area of Akamas in Paphos district after a couple visiting Cyprus got lost and disoriented there late on Saturday.

The tourists called the police for help but it took a couple of hours for force member to locate them and safely take them back to their rented car.

According to the Police, the couple had gone for a ride on the peninsula and they decided to park the car at some point late in the afternoon so as to take a walk.

But when it got real dark the tourists lost their orientation and could not locate the vehicle. That’s when they called the police.