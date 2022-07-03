NewsLocalPolice help foreign couple find their car after getting lost in virgin...

Police help foreign couple find their car after getting lost in virgin Akamas area

Akamas
Akamas

Police are calling for caution when taking a walk in the virgin area of Akamas in Paphos district after a couple visiting Cyprus got lost and disoriented there late on Saturday.

The tourists called the police for help but it took a couple of hours for force member to locate them and safely take them back to their rented car.

According to the Police, the couple had gone for a ride on the peninsula and they decided to park the car at some point late in the afternoon so as to take a walk.

But when it got real dark the tourists lost their orientation and could not locate the vehicle. That’s when they called the police.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEU should not point fingers at countries with irregular migration issues leaving Turkey out – Nouris

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros