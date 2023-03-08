NewsLocalPolice, Greek authorities, Frontex deport 29 people in joint operation

Police, Greek authorities, Frontex deport 29 people in joint operation

Migrants
Migrants

The Aliens and Immigration Unit in cooperation with the Greek authorities and FRONTEX organised on Tuesday a joint flight of forced return of third nationals.

According to police, 29 persons, of which 21 Pakistani and eight Georgian nationals, have returned to their countries.

Members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, as well as members of FRONTEX accompanied the people back to their countries of origin.

Police continue to focus their efforts on maximising the number of returns of third-country nationals, the press release says.

Since January 1, 2023, a total of 1,590 deportations have taken place, while their number in the corresponding period last year was 649.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Activists rally, some governments seek change as world marks Women’s Day (PHOTOS)
Next article
75% of domestic violence victims are girls and women – police

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros