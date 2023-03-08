Police, Greek authorities, Frontex deport 29 people in joint operation

The Aliens and Immigration Unit in cooperation with the Greek authorities and FRONTEX organised on Tuesday a joint flight of forced return of third nationals.

According to police, 29 persons, of which 21 Pakistani and eight Georgian nationals, have returned to their countries.

Members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, as well as members of FRONTEX accompanied the people back to their countries of origin.

Police continue to focus their efforts on maximising the number of returns of third-country nationals, the press release says.

Since January 1, 2023, a total of 1,590 deportations have taken place, while their number in the corresponding period last year was 649.