Police charge another person for incidents at AEK Arena Stadium

A 33-year-old was yesterday accused in writing for the incidents that occured on Monday, 11 September, at the AEK Arena Stadium in Larnaca, where the football match between AEK and Nea Salamina took place.

The Police continue the investigations to find another two men who were involved in the incidents, releasing their photos on 14 September. Members of the Police request any person with any information to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060, or the Citizens Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.

Following the release of the photos, two men aged 20 and 31 appeared at the Larnaca CID. Both have been charged in writing and were released.

Due to the incidents, a civilian and a policeman were injured.

By gavriella
