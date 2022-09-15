Police arrest five in connection with drug possession, money laundering

Police arrested five persons on Thursday in connection with drug possession, illegal stay in Cyprus, and money laundering.

Specifically, early today, members of the anti-drug squad (YKAN) stopped a vehicle in Limassol.

Inside they found large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine. It was also ascertained that both the driver and the passenger have been in Cyprus illegally.

During a further check at the apartment of the two, another three persons residing illegally in Cyprus were found and arrested.

Furthermore, some more heroin was found as well as 9,100 euros that were confiscated.

All five have been remanded in custody.