NewsLocalPolice and fire service members not allowed to have shares in private...

Police and fire service members not allowed to have shares in private companies -draft bill

Police
Police

Police and fire service members will be able to acquire shares in private companies only by receiving permission from the Justice Minister, according to a draft bill discussed yesterday by the House Legal Committee.

The relevant draft bill aims to regulate the possession by members of the police or the fire service of shares and their participation in the administrative councils of private companies.

The bill suggests that policemen and firemen be exempt from participating in the administration or have shares of any non-pubic company or other company of private nature.

However, at the permission of the Justice Minister, which can be granted at the recommendation of the Chief of Police (provided this is not incompatible with their duties as members of the Police and the Fire Service) they can participate if this serves the public interest or if the interest of the member was hereditary and does not prevent the member from carrying out his duties.

By gavriella
Previous article“Throisma” by Antonis Antoniou: Album Launching at Studio Tapas Bar on October 18
Next articleArguments on Strovolos historic centre development delaying progress

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros