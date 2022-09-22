Petrol station owners to appeal to EU regarding fuel from breakaway regime

The Union of Petrol Station owners announced that they will appeal to the relevant bodies of the European Union regarding the transfer of fuel from the occupied north to the government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

They also said that they could take dynamic measures “for the survival of petrol stations.”

Among others, they noted that the Green Line Directive does not allow the transfer of fuel to the free areas.

They also noted the lack of strict implementation of the Directive.

Furthermore, they noted that the Directive, clearly states that in case there are serious problems in a specific sector of the economy of the Republic of Cyprus caused by the extended use of items by persons crossing the line, the Republic of Cyprus can act to stop the transfer of these items.

These, the announcement continues, allow the petrol station owners to ask the Republic of Cyprus to intervene to stop this situation and to compensate them for the damages they have suffered so far.