Parliament seeking a solution for asphalt factories

Today’s discussion at the House Environment Committee focused on the issue of the transfer of asphalt factories to the area of Mitsero.

In statements after the meeting, Committee President Charalambos Theopemptou said that nine years after the first protests against the operation of the asphalt factories in Dali, we are still discussing the same issue.

He noted that initially there were the reactions of the Dali residents, then it was decided that the factories would be transferred to Mitsero, so, more protest occurred by the residents there and all these are due to the fact that the state’s processes are very slow and wrong. He pointed out that the state must proceed with an investigation and find the proper locations so that the people would not be disturbed.