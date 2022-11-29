Paramount’s “Love Rat” TV series set to start filming in Cyprus

Invest Cyprus welcomes another international production that will be filming in Cyprus in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a four-part series entitled Love Rat would be filmed in Cyprus.

Channel 5, the third largest commercial TV station in the UK, owned by leading global media and entertainment company, Paramount Global, announced the commission of Love Rat, an escapist fantasy which transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller, made by Chalkboard’s scripted sister company, Clapperboard and distributed internationally by Entertainment One (eOne).

About Love Rat

Love Rat has been preapproved for the Cyprus Film Scheme. The production begins filming in Cyprus this month and is due to air in 2023 on Channel 5.

Sally Lindsay is leading the ensemble cast, joined alongside by Neil Morrissey, Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram. The four-part series (4 x 60’’) will follow recently divorced Emma, played by Sally Lindsay (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor, Niko, played by Alexis Georgoulis (The Durrells) on the paradise island of Cyprus. When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George, played by Ramon Tikaram (Pennyworth, Brassic, The Great), have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete, played by Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Unforgotten).

Love Rat was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount. Executive producers for Clapperboard are Mike Benson and Andy Morgan, with producer Jonathan Phillips. Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches) is lead writer, and Katherine Churcher (Grantchester, Killing Eve) joins as director.

On joining the cast of Love Rat, Sally Lindsay said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

On the new addition to Channel 5’s slate, Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK comments: “I’m really happy to work once more with the creative and talented team at Clapperboard Studios to bring Love Rat to screens, and with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and in Cold Call prior to that. Expanding Channel 5’s original drama slate, this psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard added: “In developing Love Rat we were determined to avoid some of the clichés and tropes you might expect when exploring such provocative subject matter. Polly and the team have done a brilliant job adding nuance, surprise and authenticity to the story and characters – and of course it’s lovely to be working once more with the multi-talented Sally Lindsay.”

“We are thrilled that Channel 5 and Paramount have approved and support a production in Cyprus. “Olivewood” is steadily gaining traction as an audiovisual production destination. Invest Cyprus will continue to promote and support international productions that recognize Cyprus’s benefits and choose it over many other locations”, said Lefteris Eleftheriou, Head of Invest Cyprus’ Filming unit.

Clapperboard Studios is the scripted label and partner company of Chalkboard – Producers of 2019’s Cold Call – and Storyboard Studios in Scotland. Clapperboard has produced a diverse range of dramas including the critically acclaimed The Teacher, the ratings winning Intruder and the hit comedy drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5.

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne’s expertise spans across film and television production and sales; production, distribution and brand management of kids and family properties; and digital content.