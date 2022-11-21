Paphos Mayor says city’s state hospital is at brink of collapse

Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos has slammed state health authorities saying the coastal city’s general hospital was at the brink of collapse. And that patients and visitors were literally risking their lives there.

“The state of play of the general hospital is tragic. It is filthy, parts of it are in the brink of collapse and conditions, in general, are unsuitable for patients and visitors who are literally risking their lives there,” the mayor said after a Sunday visit there.

The state hospital lacks essential infrastructure and workmanship is below standard and quite dangerous, especially when extreme weather phenomena take place, he added.

In its 32 years of operation the state hospital has not undergone any renovation what so ever, the Mayor said and urged the Organization of State Hospitals (Okypy) and the island’s Health Insurance Organisation (OAY) to take prompt action.

“As a result, almost all equipment, beds, wheel chairs and other essentials are broken or nearly there,” he added.

In the meantime, another major issue has been raised now that the Pediatric Department has been shut down.

Only four out of 18 beds have been left there and sick children are sent to Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia general hospitals. Not only the children but also their parents are highly inconvenienced, he said.