Over 1,100 persons received 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose

A total of 1,119 persons have received the 4th COVID vaccine dose, since September 20, Evagoras Tambouris, deputy director of nursing services, said on Monday.

As of today, people over the age of 30 are eligible to get the fourth dose or second booster shot of vaccination against Covid-19. The second booster shot will also be administered to those who live or work in nursing homes and other closed structures, as well as to health professionals, pregnant women, and people aged over 12 with diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Mr Tambouris said the turnout is still low because it is summer. Vaccinations will not reach last year’s numbers he added, because people are not afraid of the virus anymore.

The second booster shot is not mandatory but recommended, the Health Ministry advised.

People can get the 4th dose at the walk-in centres operating all over Cyprus by showing an ID document and their vaccination card.