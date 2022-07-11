Operation of afternoon out-patients clinics to begin 1 September

As of 1st September, the operation of afternoon out-patient clinics will begin, according to Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas.

Their operation will include surgeries of scheduled operation and the Health Minister expressed the conviction that the waiting lists will be reduced with the signing of the agreement with the State Health Services Organization for surgeries in the afternoon. The afternoon operation of hospital will be between 15.00 and 18.00 on working days.

At the same time the Minister expressed his satisfaction with the agreement achieved through constructive dialogue of all parties involved.