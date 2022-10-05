Omonia-Man Utd: UK High Commission issues instructions for visiting fans

The UK High Commission in Cyprus informed that visiting fans’ tickets for Thursday’s Europa League game between Omonia F.C. and Manchester United are sold out.

Manchester United fans will sit at the south tier of the GPS stadium.

Those approaching in vehicles are urged to use the parking south of the pitch after exiting the highway from the GSP roundabout.

Cypriot cup-holders Omonia will face the ‘Red Devils’ on Thursday at 19:45 local time, for the third game of the Europa League group stage.

This is the first time that Manchester United will play in Cyprus.

Cypriot teams have faced English teams (Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea) 16 times in the past. English teams won 13 of those games, while three ended in a draw.

Omonia and United will face each other again in Manchester on October 13.